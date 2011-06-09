Sony is expanding its 3D projector line-up with a more affordable model, the €3300 (£2937) VPL-HW30ES.

It joins last year's £6000 VPL-VW90ES, offering improved technology for less money, says Sony.

Its dynamic lamp control system is said to offer 3D images that are three times as bright as the VPL-VW90ES, while new, lighter 3D active-shutter glasses provide "a more comfortable viewing experience and a reduction in the ghosting effects that can spoil 3D viewing".

Sony's high frame rate SXRD Full HD panel is combined with MotionFlow technology to help create smoother motion and reduce image blur.

The projector can also simulate 3D images from 2D material, if you so desire.

It's compatible with Sony's new TDG-PJ1 3D glasses, which are 18g lighter than the previous model, and they can be charged in 30 minutes to provide 30 hours of continuous viewing.

There's also a new 3D transmitter, the TMR-PJ1, which synchronises with the glasses.

Sony says the VPL-HW30ES will be available from July. The transmitter and glasses are sold separately for €100 (£89) and €70 (£62) respectively.

