Arguably the star of the show so far is the Nintendo 3DS, the world's first glasses-free 3D handheld games console.

The Nintendo 3DS comes with a 3.53-inch screen at the top (the 3D one) and a 3.02-inch touch screen at the bottom, which provides your method of control.

As well as 3D games, two internal cameras mean you can also use the 3DS to take 3D pictures. Elsewhere there's a motion sensor, a gyro sensor and a slide control for setting how dynamic the 3D effect appears.

While there's little word on pricing or release date, Nintendo was eager to talk of planned releases, which are set to include new releases in the Mario Kart, Kid Icarus and nintendogs franchises.

Sony were eager to join in with the 3D action, the company's new PlayStation Move motion-controlled gaming experience set to be launched alongside plenty of 3D titles.

Killzone 3 is perhaps the biggest of the apparent avalanche of 3D games set to arrive late this year and early next, with the endlessly delayed Gran Turismo 5 also due in 3D this November.

Sony also launched the Surround Sound System for PS3, due for release this Autumn for around £200.

The slimline Soundbar and subwoofer matches the PS3's sleek black styling and decodes Dolby Digital and DTS 5.1 soundtracks via a digital optical input. No HDMI, sadly.

