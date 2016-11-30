'Sky Mobile', the company's new mobile network, has a couple of perks for any Sky TV customers. First, they will get free UK calls and texts with any Sky Mobile plan; and second, they can use their phone to sync with their Sky box at home.

The feature, unsurprisingly called 'Sync', allows customers to create playlists of shows, and then stream those programmes over mobile internet or wi-fi.

Sky Mobile customers with Sky+ will get Sky Go Extra included, and the Sync function will work on up to four devices - those with a Sky Q box will have to wait for an update later in 2017.

The other important feature in Sky's mobile plan is called 'Roll', which puts any unused data at the end of the month to be rolled over into the customer's online store, known as the "piggybank".

This data is kept for up to three years with no limits, and customers can then use the data instantly in the future.

There will be three data plans available – 1GB for £10 per month, 3GB for £15 per month and 5GB for £20 per month. If you're not a Sky TV customers, you can add on unlimited calls and texts for £10 per month, or choose a pay-as-you-go service.

