Shure launches Aonic 50 Gen 2 headphones with spatial audio and hybrid ANC at IFA 2023

Shure has launched the second generation of its over-ear Aonic 50 wireless headphones at IFA 2023. Building on the foundation laid by the first iteration, the second-gen model has a host of new and improved features including hybrid ANC, improved audio and up to 50 per cent more battery life.

Crafted from premium materials and delivering what Shure promises will be “studio-quality” sound via 50mm dynamic drivers, the Aonic 50 Gen 2 headphones integrate Snapdragon Sound Technology for “consistent, crystal clear and captivating audio”.

Central to the Aonic 50 Gen 2 is the inclusion of spatialised audio, powered by a proprietary algorithm that uses acoustic modelling to provide that immersive, spatial experience without sacrificing the fidelity of the original sound. The new tech features three modes – Music, Cinema and Podcast – enhancing or reducing different frequencies to optimise your listening experience depending on the audio source.

Equally exciting is the arrival of hybrid active noise cancellation, improving the original model’s ANC by more effectively reducing external noise for increased immersion. There are four selectable modes to choose from – Light, Moderate, Max and MaxAware – so you can pick the option that best suits your environment, preferences and needs.

(Image credit: Shure)

A customisable EQ via the ShurePlus PLAY app lets you tweak your audio to your liking, while beamforming microphone technology, boosted by six mics, minimises surrounding noise and enhances the clarity of voice calls.

Battery life has been extended, too. Shure promises up to two times more life than before, with the Gen 2 offering up to 45 hours of battery life. The Gen 2’s quick charge feature, meanwhile, gives you five hours of juice from a 15-minute charge.

Snapdragon Sound with Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive codec and LDAC codec for higher quality streams over Bluetooth are included, as well as support for the standard AAC and SBC codecs. A two-year warranty, carrying case, 3.5mm audio cable and USB-C charging/audio cable are also included in the box.

The Shure Aonic 50 Gen 2 wireless headphones will be available in black in September 2023 and will cost £349 / $349 / €399.

