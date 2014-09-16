We start with the two new micro systems that come in the form of the HL-HF102 and HL-DAB102, both of which feature Bluetooth technology that'll let you stream tunes from compatible devices.

An integrated CD player, an RDS FM tuner and USB and audio inputs can also be found as part of the two systems, while the HL-DAB102 – unsurprisingly – has the added bonus of DAB radio.

The DAB model, however, is the only one of these two systems that'll be available to buy in the UK and is expected to hit the shelves in November at a cost of £180.

In the GX-BT7GM comes Sharp's new wireless Bluetooth speaker, which can be used with a multitude of media devices – from iPhones and iPads to other compatible, Bluetooth-enabled devices.

Playback and charging is via its USB terminal, while you'll also find near field communication (NFC) on board – letting you pair your speaker with your device with just one touch on the NFC tag.

In addition to those features, the speaker supports Android's Open-Accessory protocol to let you enjoy YouTube videos, online games or movies with the same sound quality as listening to music.

The speaker is expected to come with a £130 price tag.

And last, but not least, we have the launch of Sharp's two soundbars – the HT-SB32D and HT-SB602, with the former a 2.0 channel Bluetooth Sound System designed for use with a 40in TV.

Meanwhile, the HT-SB602 is an all-in-one Wireless Sound Bar System for 60in LED sets. It has 310W RMS total power output and the latest Dolby Digital and built-in DTS Digital Sound decoding.

It doesn't seem as if we'll be seeing the HT-SB602 on the shores, however. But you will be able to get your hands on the HT-SB32D in the UK for £130.

