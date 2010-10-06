Visit the show and you'll be the first to see all our 2010 Award winners which will form an integral part of our display. You'll also be able to watch our state-of-the-art 3D demo, and the test team will be on hand throughout the weekend to answer your hi-fi and home cinema queries.

What's more, there will be hundreds of new products on display, great discount deals and some fabulous prizes to be won in the show competition.

The big story this year will be 3D TV: at least four of the big TV makers will be showing their home 3D kit. Music streaming will also be big news: you'll get to see how far the hi-fi industry has caught up and is now turning out cutting-edge tech.

Streaming systems, wireless multiroom, and products designed to take your music and make it sound even better – it will all be on display, with 74 exhibiting brands confirmed so far. Highlights include the world launches of Arcam's long-awaited BDP-100 Blu-ray player, B&W's CM8 floorstanding speaker and KEF's new Q Series.

The show takes place at the Renaissance Hotel, Blackfriars Street, Manchester M3 2EQ. Tickets are available on the door for £6 (adults) and £3 for students and senior citizens. Accompanied children under 16 are free. For more details of what's in store, and daily updates, see our Home Entertainment Show blog.

