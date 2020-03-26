4K TV deal: 43in Panasonic 4K HDR TV now just £279

If you're looking for a 'small' TV for a bedroom or lounge, you're in luck - this Panasonic has just had its price slashed by £120.

The 43-inch Panasonic TX-43GX551 was £400 but is now just £279. That's a huge saving of 30 per cent.

Panasonic TX-43GX551 £400 £279 at Amazon

4K lets you enjoy films and TV shows from sources such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video in all their Ultra HD glory, while HDR is also on board to provide a punchier picture. Freeview Play is built in, too, so you can access catch-up and on-demand content via BBC iPlayer, All 4 and more.View Deal

So what can this set do? It's 4K and has HDR, including HLG, the standard used by the BBC for its occasional 4K content on iPlayer. The HDMI sockets let you plug in a device such as a streaming stick, Blu-ray player or games console, while the built-in Freeview Play tuner gives you access to a boatload of channels without needing a separate device.

As ever with these Amazon deals, there's no telling how long it will last, so better snap it up while you can.

