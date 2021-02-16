Save 50%: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with 3 months free Prime now just £36

With the holiday season a distant memory, this time of year is usually a bit quiet when it comes to deals. But Amazon has a doozy of a deal on its 4K streaming stick, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K.

You can pick up the Fire TV Stick 4K for just £37, down from its usual price of £73. And that includes three months' free access to Prime, giving you free delivery on all sorts of products as well as access to Prime Video and Prime Music. Bargain.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K £73 £37 at Amazon (save £36)

Amazon's only 4K-capable streaming stick is simple to set up, and comes with all the usual streaming players on board, like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Apple TV and of course Amazon Prime Video. At almost half price, it'd be rude not to.View Deal

The Fire Stick 4K is a fantastic device. It earned a stellar five stars in our review, and picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award into the bargain. Plug it into your TV's HDMI socket and it'll turn your set into a smart TV, complete with access to all the usual streaming players like Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video – handy should you lack a suitably-equipped set-top box, or your missing any streaming service.

It also brings voice controls courtesy of Alexa. That voice assistant can also control your other smart home devices, so you can adjust your heating and lighting without moving from the sofa. Ideal.

As the name suggests, it shows content in 4K, so you can enjoy Netflix's Ultra HD content in the best possible quality. And it supports HDR, too.

Also included is three months' free access to Amazon Prime. That means free delivery on thousands of items bought from Amazon, as well as TV shows, films and documentaries from Prime Video. And there are 2 million songs included with Prime Music.

Prime usually costs £79 for the year, or £7.99 a month. So you're saving just shy of £24 on Prime alone, before you factor in the hefty saving on the stick itself. A stone-cold bargain if ever we saw one.

