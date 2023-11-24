Samsung’s slashed the price of its latest 8K TV – but you’d be better off getting this 5-star OLED

Dead set on ignoring our advice and common sense by pulling the trigger on getting an 8K TV this Black Friday? Then this deal on the 75-inch Samsung QN700C is the best, and only, one we’ve spotted that’s worth your attention.

The deal is live on the Samsung Store right now and lets you grab the giant 75-inch QN700C Neo QLED for £2999, a hefty £900 saving on its regular £3899 price.

Samsung 75" QN700C was £3899 now £2999 on Samsung (save £900)

The QN700C is Samsung's "entry" level 8K TV. While we don't recommend anyone but the most enthusiastic early adopter upgrade to 8K, if you insist on doing so, this is the best deal we've seen this Black Friday.

And if you want an 8K TV, this is one of the healthiest deals we’ve seen – especially considering the fact the QN700C is Samsung’s latest “entry” option to the resolution, having been unveiled alongside the Samsung S95C at the Consumer Electronics Show in Vegas in January.

So why aren’t we singing from the rooftops to get your wallet out and buy it? There are two reasons.

First, we haven’t reviewed it yet, so we can’t personally attest to its picture quality. Second, and more importantly, we don’t recommend anyone but the most enthusiastic of early adopters invest in 8K yet. There is next to no content mastered in 8K so the majority of the time you’ll be relying on the TV’s upscaling powers.

With wi-fi 7 on the horizon, which focuses in part on 8K streaming, that could change at some point, but not soon enough for us to wholeheartedly shift our advice.

That’s especially true considering the fact it’s Black Friday and for a modest £300 more you can get your hands on a Panasonic TX-77LZ2000B. The Panasonic TX-77LZ2000B is available on Currys now with a hefty £300 discount, letting you grab it for £3299.

Panasonic TX-77LZ2000B was £3,599 now £3,299 on Currys (save £300)

The 77-inch variant of the LZ2000 we gave 5 stars to last year has had a cracking Black Friday discount. If you're after an "as the director intended" movie experience this is a cracking option, based on our testing.

This is the 77-inch version of the Panasonic LZ2000 we gave five stars to last year. Though it has since been superseded by the MZ2000 as Panasonic's flagship, which features next-generation MLA tech, the 2022 set is still a class leader when it comes to picture authenticity. At this price, that means, to our minds, that the LZ2000 is still a much better purchase for cinema fans after an “as the director intended” experience. As noted by our testers in our Panasonic LZ2000 review:

“Its dedication to picture authenticity and consistency combines with that spacious and atmospheric sound to create one of the most cinematic all-in-one solutions that money can buy.”

If neither option takes your fancy, make sure to also check out our general best Black Friday TV deals page, where we list all the best discounts we’ve spotted on sets we personally recommend.

