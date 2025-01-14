Samsung's 2025 flagship Dolby Atmos soundbar lineup includes a convertible model for different positions

Samsung has announced an expansion of its flagship soundbar series for 2025, with a new two-pronged strategy that includes a sequel to the Product of the Year-winning HW-Q990D and a new convertible model that allows for greater versatility when positioning your soundbar. The Korean technology conglomerate unveiled the duo of new flagship 'bars at CES 2025, where it showed the new models in action at its First Look launch event.

According to Samsung Electronics Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business, Hun Lee, these new soundbars are set to combine "exceptional audio quality with seamless convenience” and deliver an "immersive and personalised audio experience for every user.”

The first of the new models is the HW-Q990F, which we have already shared our initial impressions of in our hands-on review. It replaces the Award-winning HW-Q990D, offering a similar proposition; one soundbar, wireless subwoofer and two wireless surround speakers. Samsung hasn't shared much in terms of speaker specifications, but it appears to feature a similar 11.1.4-channel setup to the previous generation.

The main upgrade for this package revolves around the new subwoofer, which is more powerful and compact than the previous generation. The new cube-shaped sub is reportedly half the size of its predecessor while packing in dual active 8-inch woofers that are set to deliver "robust bass and ultra-low-frequency precision" with 300W of power output.

Further upgrades are backed by Samsung's extensive suite of AI-driven sound optimising features. Active Voice Amplifier Pro (which can also be found on Samsung's 2024 and 2025 TV lineups) will analyse the content you are watching in real time to reduce background noise and improve vocal clarity, while Dynamic Bass Control expands low-frequency ranges which results in "balanced and distortion-free sound".

Q-Symphony also makes a return, allowing users to combine the speakers in their soundbar with the TV's speakers or Samsung Music Frames for an expanded immersive sound system. This system will even intelligently identify the position of your Music Frame(s) to create a cohesive and accurate 3D soundscape.

Moving onto the all-new HW-Q700F, this is Samsung's first-ever convertible Dolby Atmos soundbar; but what does that actually mean? Simply put, it can be positioned in two ways to suit either a tabletop or a wall-mounted placement. Thanks to the positioning of the drivers and built-in gyroscopic sensor, this 3.1.2 channel soundbar can reportedly deliver "an audio experience as sophisticated as its design" regardless of how it is positioned.

Samsung is yet to share pricing and availability for these new soundbars, though we expect to see them launch in the Spring of this year based on previous release schedules. We also expect to see a range of mid-range and entry-level bars join these two new flagship models in due course.

