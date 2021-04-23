Samsung TV Plus streaming service comes to Galaxy phones in UK

Samsung's free TV streaming service is now available on Galaxy smartphones in the UK. Samsung TV Plus has been available on Samsung smart TVs worldwide and on Galaxy smartphones in the US for a while now. It also launched in South Korea, the Netherlands and Germany last week, and will come to more of Europe later this year, SamMobile reports.

Samsung TV Plus offers over 90 channels for watching both live and on-demand. These include news (CNN, Bloomberg TV+), lifestyle (People TV, Vevo Pop), kids' shows, movies and sport.

It's available through the Google Play Store, and is compatible with Samsung Galaxy S10, S20, S21, Note 10 and Note 20 family devices.

Samsung TV Plus will also be available through Samsung Free (formerly known as Samsung Daily) – a news feed featuring info about games, news, media and more. Samsung Free lives on the leftmost homepage on compatible Galaxy devices. It will feature Samsung TV Plus from 28th April.

TV and movie streaming is big business right now. Sony recently confirmed it is testing a new streaming service in Poland as part of PlayStation Plus. Called Video Pass, it currently offers a library of 21 films and TV shows, but could soon grow to many more.

With Disney+ surpassing its subscriber target earlier this year, and Netflix continuing to build on its 200m+ global subscribers, it's clear streaming isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

MORE:

Check out the best streaming services and devices

These are the best streaming services for TV and movies

Amazon Prime Video vs Netflix – which is better? Find out here