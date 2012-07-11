Google has announced that Samsung Galaxy Nexus owners can now upgrade their handsets to Android 4.1 Jelly Bean.

Keep an eye out for a prompt alerting you to the update some time over the next week.

The Jelly bean OS has a number of tricks up its sleeve:

• Google says it has improved Voice Search so that it can display answers to spoken questions from sources including Wikipedia, the CIA World Factbook and Freebase

• It has also introduced Google Now which is designed to offer information without the user having to actively trigger a query

• It's been designed to run operational tasks simultaneously for smoother performance

• Live notifications allow you to make phone calls, read emails, view (and share) pictures and respond to calendar invites without leaving the notifications pull-down

• You can resize widgets to taste, automating the flow of other app icons on the same screen

• Google has improved the keyboard and shrunk its voice database so that you can use voice typing even when there's no data connection (US English only)

• There's Bluetooth pairing via Android Beam, and instant picture reviewing on the camera app

• Search has been rewritten from the ground up to incorporate Knowledge Graph

In a separate development, Samsung has convinced a US court to lift temporarily a ban on selling its Galaxy Nexus smartphones in America.

