Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 leak shows an AirPods-style design

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 will have a new look, if the latest leaked image is to be believed. The image (below) shows a new stem design, with a more angular finish than the AirPods more curvaceous look.

The image was posted to South Korean retail site Coupang, via SamMobile.

(Image credit: Coupang)

This would be the first time the Galaxy Buds have featured stems. Previous models had a more bulbous, rounded design. While the stems look similar to those featured on the AirPods range, the more angled design sets them apart from Apple's wireless earbuds. They also look metallic, so there should be no mistaking them for the AirPods, which only come in white.

The Galaxy buds 3 are rumoured to have a single driver, ANC and an IP57 rating. Battery life is said to be 24 hours.

We're expecting them to launch at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event next month.

