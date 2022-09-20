Rare iPad Pro deal sees $350 slashed off Apple's flagship tablet

Apple deals are rare, and big savings on flagship Apple devices even rarer. So mark this one under 'like gold dust' – there's up to $350 off Apple's iPad Pro over at Amazon. That brings the price down from $2399 to $2049 (opens in new tab).

There are also savings on the lower-capacity models, so you don't have to spend $2000 to get some money off.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) 2TB $2399 $2049 at Amazon (save $350) (opens in new tab)

This saving is only available on the 2TB wi-fi + cellular model. The other capacities come with smaller, but still significant amounts of money off – there's $100 off the 128GB wi-fi-only model, for example.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) 128GB $1099 $999 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)

If a 2TB model is beyond you, there's a decent $100 saving on the 128GB wi-fi-only model. It's still a lot of money, but you get a lot of tablet for under $1000.

The iPad Pro (2021) is a stellar tablet – it picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award last year. While it's aimed primarily at content creators, it's also a superb option for anyone who likes consuming music and movies on the go.

Key to that is the screen. This is the first iPad with a mini LED-lit display that Apple calls XDR (which stands for eXtreme Dynamic Range). What this amounts to is 10,000 mini-LEDs arranged into 2500 dimming zones which can be controlled independently. Which makes for unbelievably precise picture quality, combining bright highlights with awesomely deep blacks to create a vastly more dynamic and exciting picture.

Sound quality is very good too, with proper stereo from the tablet's speakers or spatial audio courtesy of a pair of wireless headphones. It's like your own personal Dolby Atmos theatre that's small enough to pack in your bag.

And with this discount, the iPad Pro is a compelling purchase. With a new model rumoured to launch next month, this might not be the last discount we see...

