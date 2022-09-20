Rare iPad Pro deal sees $350 slashed off Apple's flagship tablet

By Joe Svetlik
published

Big tablet, big saving

Rare iPad Pro deal sees $350 slashed off Apple's flagship tablet
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple deals are rare, and big savings on flagship Apple devices even rarer. So mark this one under 'like gold dust' – there's up to $350 off Apple's iPad Pro over at Amazon. That brings the price down from $2399 to $2049 (opens in new tab).

There are also savings on the lower-capacity models, so you don't have to spend $2000 to get some money off.

(opens in new tab)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) 2TB $2399 $2049 at Amazon (save $350) (opens in new tab)
This saving is only available on the 2TB wi-fi + cellular model. The other capacities come with smaller, but still significant amounts of money off – there's $100 off the 128GB wi-fi-only model, for example.

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 (2021) 128GB $1099 $999 at Amazon (save $100) (opens in new tab)
If a 2TB model is beyond you, there's a decent $100 saving on the 128GB wi-fi-only model. It's still a lot of money, but you get a lot of tablet for under $1000.

View Deal (opens in new tab)

The iPad Pro (2021) is a stellar tablet – it picked up a What Hi-Fi? Award last year. While it's aimed primarily at content creators, it's also a superb option for anyone who likes consuming music and movies on the go.

Key to that is the screen. This is the first iPad with a mini LED-lit display that Apple calls XDR (which stands for eXtreme Dynamic Range). What this amounts to is 10,000 mini-LEDs arranged into 2500 dimming zones which can be controlled independently. Which makes for unbelievably precise picture quality, combining bright highlights with awesomely deep blacks to create a vastly more dynamic and exciting picture.

Sound quality is very good too, with proper stereo from the tablet's speakers or spatial audio courtesy of a pair of wireless headphones. It's like your own personal Dolby Atmos theatre that's small enough to pack in your bag.

And with this discount, the iPad Pro is a compelling purchase. With a new model rumoured to launch next month, this might not be the last discount we see...

MORE:

Read our guide to the best tablets

Check out our Apple iPad Air (2020) review

These are the best iPads around

Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 17 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine, Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more (including What Hi-Fi?). His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.