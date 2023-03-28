Brilliant Bose slashes 34% off five-star QuietComfort wireless earbuds

We're always on the hunt for great deals all year round, and in time for the Easter weekend, we've spied deals on not one but two pairs of fantastic Bose wireless earbuds; the award-winning QuietComfort Earbuds II and the five-star Bose QuietComfort Earbuds.

The QuietComfort Earbuds II dropped to £249 thanks to a Black Friday deal late last year, and they're now down to £239 at Amazon (opens in new tab) as part of the shopping giant's spring sale – that's a very welcome £40 off the original £280 RRP.

The original QuietComforts, meanwhile, have fallen to just £165, also at Amazon (opens in new tab). They're five-star performers that impressed us hugely with their adept noise-cancelling skills and energetic, balanced sound.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II £239 at Amazon (save £41) Bose's flagship wireless earbuds' fantastic sound and peerless noise-cancelling abilities have set a new benchmark at this price point. If you want to hear the best wireless earbuds at this level, here's a deal that's well worth your attention.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds £249 £165 at Amazon (save £84)

The fantastic five-star true wireless earbuds combine brilliant noise-cancelling tech with natural, dynamic sound. They're worthy challengers to the original AirPods Pro – especially now they've dropped to this price at Amazon.

The second generation model (which launched in September 2022), upped the ante with a better sound, improved noise-cancelling and even more impressive levels of comfort. They're the five-star benchmark at this price level.

In our original review, we dubbed the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II as "great all-rounders, capable of impressive musicality and topped off with excellent noise cancelling." There's certainly competition at this level, especially from Sony's awesome (and slightly cheaper) WF-1000XM4 rivals, and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 but Amazon's spring sale has brought a decent price drop at just the right time.

For anyone who regularly travels and/or commutes, the compact and clever QuietComfort II are genuinely tough to beat. Their balanced sonic delivery, an impressive level of insight and class-leading noise-cancelling make them a tempting choice if your budget can stretch.

The original QuietComfort Earbuds might be a little longer in the tooth, but this makes them susceptible to some big savings and at this price, they have to be up for consideration. They offer a big dose of what the sequels offer but in a more affordable package. You also get wireless charging which is missing from the newer model's spec sheet.

Whichever model you decide to go for we're sure you won't be disappointed, especially when you hear what both of these pairs are capable of for the money.

