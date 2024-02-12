Quick! It's two for one on Tribit's StormBox Flow portable speakers while stocks last

In the market for a new portable, waterproof Bluetooth speaker? Well, why not grab two?

Tribit is offering a buy one get one free deal on its StormBox Flow speaker, which is priced at £65. Simply add two speakers to your basket and use code FLOW50 to get the second one completely free!

While we haven't yet tested this particular model, we really liked the smaller Tribit StormBox Micro 2 which we reviewed last year. It earned itself five stars across the board for sound, build and features, so we're hoping for the same level of performance from the StormBox Flow.

2 x Tribit StormBox Flow Portable Speaker was £130 now £65 (save £65)

We haven't yet tested the Tribit StormBox Flow, but we spent time with its smaller brother, the StormBox Micro 2, giving it a five-star review when priced at £60. Now, you can get your hands on two bigger StormBox Flow models for just £65!

The StormBox Flow offers Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity which is said to work at distances up to 40m/131ft, so you should be able to easily stay connected around the home or if you choose to take it on the go.

You can use the Tribit app to access equalisation settings to further tailor your sound to your environment. There's also Tribit's proprietary XBass tuning DSP technology on-board which allows for an additional 10dB of bass boost to be applied at the click of a button.

The speaker measures 20cm x 9cm x 5.2cm and weighs 660g, so it could be a great option to pack in your back without much fuss. It's said to offer an impressive 30 hours of battery life with XBass off and around 24 hours with XBass on. It's also waterproof graded IP67, which means the speaker is dust resistant and can withstand short periods of immersion in water.

Interested? Head over to the Tribit site to get your hands on two StormBox Flow portable speakers for the price of one!

