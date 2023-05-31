Quick! Get the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones at lowest price yet

Bose's QuietComfort headphones have been some of the most popular noise-cancelling cans for quite some time, and what's better is that you can get yourself a pair of refurbished QuietComfort 45 headphones from Bose.co.uk for just £179.95 right now.

At What Hi-Fi?, we liked the QuietComfort 45 in our review, giving them four stars and complimenting these cans' excellent noise-cancellation, strong battery life, and exceedingly comfortable build. If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones, this great Bose QuietComfort 45 deal is not to be missed.

While the QuietComfort 45s have been available at around the £250 mark in recent months (itself a great discount off the original £320 RRP), this is the lowest price we've seen them at yet. We should point out that this discount is on a 'refurbished' pair of QC45s, meaning it's been returned but has been strictly tested and serviced by the Bose team so it's "the same as a new product", says Bose. As a bonus, these refurbished products also enjoy the same warranty as new products.

Not keen on a refurbished pair? You can still pick up a brand-new QC45 at Amazon for just £249 and still make a great £71 saving off the original price.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was £320 now £179.95 at Bose (save £140)

These excellent ANC headphones from Bose offer up strong noise-cancellation alongside impressive battery life and a comfortable build. At a whopping £140 off, if you're looking for a solid pair of over-ear cans and don't mind it being a refurbished pair, look no further.

Bose's QuietComfort line has been around for the better part of two decades, and the world has come to expect great things from the QuietComfort name. The QC45 does not disappoint, bringing excellent noise-cancellation to the table as did its many predecessors.

These headphones don't just cancel noise, though, they do a good job at playing it, too. The sound of the QC45 doesn't quite match class leaders, but it is an energetic, punchy listen that is surprisingly musical for the money.

On top of great noise-cancellation and solid sound quality, the QC45s come with an array of convenient features such as quick charging, 24-hour battery life, a carrying case, and six mics (with four beamforming mics) built-in, making for a smooth user experience wherever you go.

If you're looking for a pair of comfortable headphones that are a great fit for your next plane ride or subway trip, you can't go far wrong with the QuietComfort 45 from Bose. These headphones cancel noise well, sound good, are comfortable, and have a ton of features.

