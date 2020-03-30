PS5 release date: no COVID-19 issues so far but games could be delayed

Despite considerable impact to various parts of its business, Sony has allayed fears of any delay to the PlayStation 5's release date.

The company behind the PS5 has issued a statement detailing the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on all segments of its business. Under the section for 'Game & Network Services Segment', it reads:

"Sony estimates that there will be no material impact on this business for the current fiscal year."

Sony goes on to say that it will be carefully monitoring for risks which could cause delays to game software from its own and partner studios.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

However, under the 'Electronics Products & Solutions Segment' Sony highlights the problems caused by the closure of its manufacturing plants around the world. While its operations in China are up and running once more, its crucial production plants in Malaysia are shut.

What's more, its supply lines of materials from Asia have become unstable which makes for "a wide-ranging impact on the manufacturing of goods in this segment".

Previous PlayStations were manufactured in Sony's Chinese and Japanese factories and, hopefully, that means that it's not one of the electronics devices caught up in the problems above.

Either way, Sony has said nothing specific about the fate of the PS5 in all of this, so far. So, good.

You can read the statement in full on Sony's website.

MORE:

Best gaming headsets: PS4 and Xbox One headsets for every budget

Best Nintendo Switch deals UK: cheapest Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite bundles

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: specs, power, features, pricing and controllers compared