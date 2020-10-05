PS5 hands-on reviews: positive first impressions from Japan

While some of us are still struggling to get hold of a PS5 pre-order, a gaggle of Japanese YouTubers has already gone "hands-on" with the hotly-anticipated hardware.

Thankfully, Sony invited the elite gamers to share images and videos of their first impressions, thus giving us a closer look at the next-gen console.

So, have we learned? In a nutshell, the PS5 is big, quiet and extremely fast.

Let's start with the design. At 39cm x 26cm 14cm, we already knew the next PlayStation would be Sony's biggest ever console but the latest hands-on images, courtesy of 4gamer and others, confirm the PS5's chunky build. In its defence, the Japanese news outlet says the PS5 "feels slimmer than the actual size from almost any angle".

The hands-on reports also praise the PS5's cooling system as 'near-silent', so despite the PS5's impressive processing oomph, there shouldn't be any annoying noise running in the background.

The YouTubers got to spend some time with two upcoming PS5 games: Astro's Playroom and Godfall. Respected gaming publication Famitsu praised the PS5's loading speeds, claiming that restarts after dying took but the "blink of an eye".

Famitsu also detailed the PS5's DualSense controller. The new design includes haptic feedback (rather than rumble technology), built-in audio and adaptive triggers that adjust their level of resistance to match the on-screen action.

"When you walk on the metal, a very slight strong vibration is transmitted with a unique metallic sound and you can hear a slightly slippery feeling on the glass," Famitsu writes.

So, first impressions of the PS5 are that it's every bit as fast and quiet as gamers hoped it would be. But it's early days, and there's still more than a month to go before the PS5 and disc-less PS5 Digital Edition launch on the 12th November – not to mention the launch of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on 10th November.

