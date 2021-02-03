Primephonic enriches its classical music streaming with Maestro listening guides

Classical music streaming service Primephonic has just announced the launch of Maestro, an in-app listening guide offering detailed, step-by-step "walkthroughs" of classic works.

With Maestro, you can listen to classical music alongside a written description of the musical passage and the instruments, as and when they are heard.

The Dutch American classical music specialist added the dedicated music streaming string to its bow in 2017 and it now boasts over 3.5 million classical tracks from 170,000 artists across almost 230,000 albums and 2400 labels. As such, it's considered the world's largest specialist library of classical music – and Primephonic says that no other streaming service offers a feature similar to Maestro.

(Image credit: Primephonic)

Furthermore, the firm's smart search is built from the ground up and uses eight parameters to organise its music (instead of three which, according to Primephonic, is the format used by some streaming sites), where each piece of metadata is entered manually by one of Primephonic’s team of classical music fanatics.

Speaking of the new streaming service enhancement, Primephonic's CEO, Thomas Steffens, said, “We are so pleased to introduce Maestro. Much like our digital CD booklets, an easily digestible listening guide like Maestro is a must-have for classical music enthusiasts. Our subscribers are passionate about the genre and, therefore, want to absorb as much information about the works as possible."

Interested? You can activate a 14-day free trial at Primephonic or take out a full subscription for £9.99 (Premium) or £14.99 (Platinum) a month.

