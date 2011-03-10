We've been in Barcelona getting a first look at Philips' consumer electronics range for 2011, including of course the company's televisions. As always, it's an eye-catching bunch from the Dutch company. We've got images of all the forthcoming TVs and details on all the key products.

First some quick technical explanations. Firstly, Philips now has active and passive 3D TVs in its range. Philips is calling its active sets 'Max 3D', while its passive TVs (based on LG's Film Patterned Retarder panels) will be known as 'Easy 3D'. Philips is happy to state that it believes active 3D delivers better performance due to the higher resolution but that most people may well find passive 3D more comfortable to watch.

Secondly, Philips' televisions are LCD designs complete with LED backlights. LED Pro is the company's name for full array, direct LED screens, with sections of individually controllable LED lights behind the screen. This technology is found in the premium sets in the range, while the rest have edge LED backlights.

Also worthy of note is Philips' use of the phrase Smart TV - now seemingly ubiquitious in the world of television. Often used to refer to internet-enabled content, Philips' Smart TV refers to four distinct features of the TVs, of which Net TV, the company's internet-enabled content, is only one. The others are Control, taking in remote apps and a new interface, SimplyShare, referring to the DLNA capability, and Program, which stands for the company's new EPG and USB recording features.

And last but not least, all models will now feature Freeview HD tuners.

Without further ado, let's see what Philips TVs have to offer in 2011...

Philips now has two Cinema 21:9 televisions in its arsenal. Joining the existing Cinema 21:9 Platinum TV, which continues, is the new Cinema 21:9 Gold:

Philips Cinema 21:9 Gold

50in TV

50PFL7956

Due: September 2011

Price: TBC

Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra 2

'Easy 3D' passive 3D technology

Freeview HD

Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV

Full HD TV with Pixel Precise HD

100Hz Clear LCD, 2ms

Aside from the Cinema 21:9 screens, the flagship TV range is the 9000 Series Smart LED TVs:

Philips 9706 range

32, 37, 40, 46 (flagship model) and 52in sizes

Due: July 2011

Prices: TBC

Key features: 3D Max active 3D, 2D-to-3D conversion, Freeview HD, LED Pro full-screen LED, Smart TV, two-player full-screen gaming, Ambilight

32PFL9606

Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra 3

3D Max active 3D

2D-to-3D

Freeview HD

Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV

Perfect Pixel HD

200Hz

Full HD

LED Pro (full-screen LED)

USB recording

37PFL9606

Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra 3

3D Max active 3D

2D-to-3D

Freeview HD

Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV

Perfect Pixel HD

400Hz

Full HD

LED Pro (full-screen LED)

USB recording

40PFL9606

Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra XL

3D Max active 3D

2D-to-3D

Freeview HD

Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV

Perfect Pixel HD

400Hz

Full HD

LED Pro (full-screen LED)

USB recording

46PFL9706 (flagship model, due August)

Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra XL

3D Max active 3D

2D-to-3D

Freeview HD

Moth Eye Filter to eliminate reflections

Bright Pro

Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV

Perfect Pixel HD

400Hz

Full HD

LED Pro (full-screen LED)

USB recording

52PFL9606

Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra XL

3D Max active 3D

2D-to-3D

Freeview HD

Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV

Perfect Pixel HD

400Hz

Full HD

LED Pro (full-screen LED)

USB recording

Next in line is Philips 8000 Series Smart LED TVs:

Philips 8606 range

40 and 46in sizes

Due: August 2011

Prices: TBC

Key features: 3D Max active 3D, 2D-to-3D conversion, Freeview HD, edge LED, Smart TV, two-player full-screen gaming, Ambilight

40PFL8606, 46PFL8606

Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra 2

3D Max active 3D

Freeview HD

Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV

Perfect Pixel HD

200Hz, 1ms

Full HD

USB recording

Philips 7000 Series Smart LED TVs:

Philips 7606 range

32, 37, 42 and 47in sizes

Due: June 2011

Prices: TBC

Key features: Easy 3D passive 3D, Freeview HD, edge LED, Smart TV, 100Hz, Ambilight

At the time of writing we only have confirmed details on the 32in set.

32PFL7606

Smart LED TV with Ambilight Spectra 2

3D Max active 3D

Freeview HD

Smart TV, includes Philips' Net TV

Perfect Pixel HD

200Hz, 1ms

Full HD

Philips 6000 Series:

Philips 6606 range

32, 37, 42 and 46in sizes

Due: July 2011

Prices: TBC

Key features: TBC

Philips 4000 Series:

Philips 4606 range

32, 37, 42 and 47in sizes

Due: July 2011

Prices: TBC

Key features: Full HD, Pixel Plus HD, Freeview HD, LCD, 100Hz, USB input

32PFL4606, 37PFL4606, 42PFL4606, 47PFL4606

Full HD

Pixel Plus HD,

Freeview HD,

LCD,

100Hz,

USB input

Prices for all of the TVs have yet to be finalised, but we'll be sure to update you just as soon as we hear any more details. And of course, those all-important reviews will follow as soon as we get our hands on the products...