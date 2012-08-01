Onkyo has unveiled a new AirPlay wireless music system, the £300 ABX-N300 iOnly Stream, which will be available from September.

It's equipped with wireless home networking, Apple AirPlay, and a digital dock for iPhone/iPod. Users can stream music from an iPod touch, iPhone or iPad via AirPlay, or wirelessly play back a range of audio formats from a computer or media server including FLAC, WAV and WMA Lossless files.

You can also access a wide range of internet radio stations and cloud music services. Other devices can be connected via the 3.5mm analogue input.

If you dock an iDevice it will play and recharge it, there's an LCD display, touch sensitive buttons on the top panel and a sliding aluminium cover to protect the dock and controls when not in use.

Sound is provided by two full-range, bass reflex speakers with active bass control.

