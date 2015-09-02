The £500 AV receiver market is the sweetspot for balancing showstopping performance with spec and affordability. We've pulled together three of the biggest hitters at this price from Sony, Denon and Yamaha, to see which should make its way to the heart of your system.

Bluetooth stereo speakers

Bluetooth stereo speakers make a lot of sense. You get all the amplification, connections and convenience of Bluetooth streaming built into a smart-looking pair of boxes that don't take up much space. We've got six pairs spread across two prices, including models from Wharfedale, Ruark and Epoz, all vying for a spot on your desk...

TV head-to-heads

In the October issue, we've got two types of TV on test. In the affordable Full HD camp, a 50in Panasonic takes on a similarly-sized set from newcomer Seiki. We then make the jump to 4K resolution, where a Samsung battles with a John Lewis-branded LG for that spare £1200 in your bank account...

Headphones

Whether you're watching movies, listening to music or answering a phonecall, a decent pair of headphones will bring the best audio performance from your portable equipment. We've tested ten of the latest pairs - five on-ears and five over-ears - from the likes of Sony, Skullcandy, Philips and Grado...

DACs

Plugging straight into your computer, phone or music player works, but a standalone DAC/headphone amp can make a world of difference to your music. The four models in our Group Test from Acoustic Research, Apogee, Oppo and TEAC all deliver but only one emerges victorious...

Music copyright

A recent U-turn in music ownership laws means it's now illegal to rip CDs for personal use (again). In this month's Insider section, we discuss how our listening habits have evolved over the years and how the law doesn't actually reflect the reality of how we use technology...

And there's more...

Our regular features serve up some quality kit, with First Tests showcasing Cambridge Audio's new CXU universal Blu-ray player, Denon's D-M40DAB micro system and Audiolab's 8300CD CD player.

Astell & Kern's Jr portable high-res music player provides sonic thrills, while there's a first review of Dali's new Opticon range of speakers, with the Opticon 1, a £500 entry-level standmounter, getting the in-depth treatment.

Meanwhile, this month's Temptations include a stunning turntable from VPI and an awesome pair of active standmount speakers from ATC.

And don't forget, you can download the digital edition of the magazine directly to your smartphone or tablet at any time. Happy reading!