The screenings, taking place at 40 Odeon and Cineworld cinemas across England, mark the first time a sports event has been broadcast live in 3D in Europe.

Rugby fans nationwide will be able to experience the legendary atmosphere of Twickenham Stadium in polarized 3D, says O2, and participate in the excitement of England's official centenary match, against Wales on February 6th and Ireland on February 27th.

O2 customers can get priority tickets to the England vs Wales screenings from January 25th by texting 3D to 2020.

Tickets go on sale to the general public from January 29th, priced from £12.50 per adult to £10 per child.

