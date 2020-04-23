Nintendo Switch Lite deal: FIFA 20 bundle + free Spotify Premium for £219

With much of the planet in lockdown, there's never been a better time to invest in home entertainment – and the world knows it. Nintendo Switches are sold out everywhere. That's why many are turning to the Lite version, which is just about still in stock and with bundle deals.

This is the cheaper, handheld-only version aimed solely at playing on the go on its 5.5-inch screen. It's compatible with the standard Switch and other Switch Lites.

Currys is doing its bit by offering you a Nintendo Switch Lite games console (normally £199), FIFA 20 game (RRP £22) and six months free Spotify Premium (usually £60) – all for just £219.

