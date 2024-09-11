New issue of What Hi-Fi? out now: a Systems Special featuring 16 awesome AV and hi-fi set-ups

The What Hi-Fi? systems issues are some of our most popular editions of the year. It is always interesting to know what products will blend together perfectly for the ideal stereo or home-cinema set-up.

There was a time (in the last century, admittedly) when we would do an annual one-make systems special, where we would ask brands to suggest set-ups using their own products and adding other manufacturers’ units to them where necessary to create their ideal system. Things have got more complicated since then, with completely new forms of media and types of product entering the market.

These days, the reviewing team at What Hi-Fi? do the hard work themselves, marrying the best kit into systems that have a synergy like no other. This issue, then, you will find 10 two-channel systems and six home-cinema systems that will perform above and beyond what might be expected of them – and bring you many years of enjoyment.

Hi-fi systems

As we’ve said many times, it’s simply not enough to put cherished What Hi-Fi? Award winners and five-star products together and expect that team-up to be as good as the sum of its parts.

But, that’s where our many years of testing hi-fi comes in. We’ve carefully curated 10 systems this issue that will all work perfectly together. There are a range of systems here for different use-cases, budgets, economy of space and just sheer sonic brilliance – and hopefully, whatever your needs, you’ll find something on the following pages to steer you right when it comes to creating the best hi-fi system for you.

From simply great-sounding turntable-based set-ups to fully-modern streaming marvels; from compact convenience to lavish, high-end hi-fi, we’ve got you covered in our systems special. And you can be assured that each component we’ve recommended here, from source to speaker, will work together to bring you years of listening joy.

Find out more in this month's What Hi-Fi?

Home cinema systems

Let us take you by the hand and lead you into a world where your eyes as well as your ears can enjoy the best of today’s top entertainment tech. Welcome to our selection of ready-made audio-visual systems.

It is a matter of no little sadness to us here at What Hi-Fi? that so many people who love watching films at home seem simply to snap up a half-decent-looking telly and leave it at that when, with a bit of research, they could significantly raise the quality of their viewing entertainment without breaking their budget.

We appreciate that the number and variety of AV products on the market can be overwhelming, so we have done the research for you and put together six systems of varying types and cost to help you find the one that suits your circumstances and budget.

We have done our best to cover all bases, including some TV-based systems, some that use a projector and one that is fully portable. Three of our combos include games consoles too – and one is based entirely around gaming. We've got you covered if space is at a premium, and also if money is no object.

Pick up a copy of What Hi-Fi? this month to find out more!

Happy 30th, you 10 great records!

For those of us who remember 1994, it's hard to believe it was 30 years ago. And indeed if you can remember 1994, these 10 iconic albums released that year will almost certainly have aged considerably better...

These 10 albums by artists as diverse as Soundgarden, Nas and Jeff Buckley are often on our turntables, CD players or streamers that we use for testing hi-fi. All of them are sonically interesting, if not downright brilliant, records, and all are all-killer, no-filler. Find out what they're so good for bringing out the best in decent hi-fi gear in November's What Hi-Fi?, on sale now!

Is it time for Mini LED?

In 2023, two big-name flagship sets massively closed the quality gap between Mini LED and OLED. 2024, then, could have seen OLED's dominance of the TV market massively diminished. But has this been the year that Mini LED really took off? We take a closer look at the latest TV tech war, in this month's What Hi-Fi?

First with reviews

Once more, our First Tests section is filled to the brim with in-depth, impartial and expert verdicts on the very latest hi-fi and AV gear.

This month we lead with an interesting home-cinema sound proposition, Sony's Bravia Theatre Quad surround-sound set-up. Four compact, wireless speakers that, admittedly, aren't cheap. But can they do the business? Find out in this month's mag!

Dyson – they of vaccuum cleaner fame – have made their first proper foray into the world of premium over-ear headphones. The OnTrac headphones look stylish, are nicely customisable, and don't look as ridiculous as Dyson's noise-cancelling and air-purifying Zone cans, so that's a good start. But crucially, do the OnTrac sound any good? Read November's mag to find out.

And that's not all – also hoping to pass muster in our test rooms are the Beats Pill portable speaker, Hisense U8N Mini LED TV, Anker Nebula Mars 3 Air portable projector, JBL Live Beam 3 earbuds, and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 smartphone.

See what our review team thought of all these products in November's What Hi-Fi?

Drop your jaws and dig deep..

Our Temptations section of the magazine is all about the best. And, sometimes, the best doesn't come cheap.

This month we take a look at SME's Model 20 Mk2 turntable, partnered with the brand's highly thought-of Series V cartridge. At over £25k, it's a big outlay for a deck, but if you can spare it, it's worth the moolah. As our reviewers said, "There is a palpable feeling of power here, and the kind of authority that one rarely hears, even at this level."

We also put YG Acoustics' Carmel 3 floorstanders through their paces this month. They certainly look unique, being almost entirely aluminium, and looks-wise somewhat of a Marmite pair of speakers among our testing team. But that didn't stop us awarding them five stars.

Find out more about both these top-class products in November's What Hi-Fi?

Finally, don't forget to check out our Buyer’s Guide, featuring a definitive list of all the best home entertainment kit you can buy – including winners of 2023's What Hi-Fi? Awards. If you’re looking to purchase anything from a pair of wireless headphones to a home cinema speaker system, this section will tell you where to spend your money wisely.

Whatever you do, don't miss the November 2024 issue of What Hi-Fi?. Grab a copy today, or simply download it onto your tablet or smartphone. Enjoy!

You can subscribe or buy the latest issue here, or buy the digital edition on iPhone, iPad, Android devices or Kindle edition