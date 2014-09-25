Just last month in What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision, we cast our verdict on the Dragon Lily – notable for its love-it-or-hate-it design - and in July, we reported on the launch of the NBS 10 "wireless speaker ball".

The latest addition to the Nakamichi wireless speaker portfolio is the new NBS 9, which has taken its design cues from the traditional shape of a phone – suggesting that it doesn't mind sparking the design debate once again.

Now available to purchase at £50, this portable speaker is compatible with a wide range of Bluetooth-enabled devices and is equipped with near-field communication (NFC) technology for ease of use and pairing.

It's a speaker that has been mainly used, says Nakamichi, for use with a smartphone or a tablet – both iOS and Android. However, it also comes with a 3.5mm input and auxiliary cable for a wired connection with your device.

The NBS 9 speaker has a wireless range of 10 metres and can be used either indoors or outdoors. The built-in rechargeable Li-ion Polymer battery gives up to five hours of playback, with charging through a Micro USB port.

