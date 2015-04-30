The winning entry came from What Hi-Fi? reader Rikstar whose review of his KEF LS50 speakers impressed the judges with its entertaining style, detailed information about how he set them up and clear, enthusiastic description of how they sound. You can read his full review here:

https://www.whathifi.com/kef/ls50/review

We particularly enjoyed his description of his wife's reaction as he entered the living room wearing a pair of Lycra gloves "Mission Impossible style" to avoid getting any fingerprints on the speakers when he set them up!

So a pristine new Naim Mu-so, which won our coveted Product of the Year Award last year in the wireless speaker category, will soon be winging its way to Rikstar's home. He will also get one of our coveted 'Approved Reviewer' badges.

If you'd like to submit a review of any product you own for publication on whathifi.com, just click on the link below and follow the simple instructions.

