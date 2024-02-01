Naim enters custom install market with three-strong CI Series

Naim has announced its first range for the custom install market, designed to complement all integrated audio systems, but particularly those with Focal integrated loudspeakers.

The new CI Series range consists of three products and marks a new era for Naim and Focal, as the partnered brands offer a complete solution for the custom integration market for the very first time.

The CI-Uniti 102 is an all-in-one streamer and amplifier, which Naim says is the “brain” of the series. Capable of 150W at 8 ohms, it’ll fit into any indoor or outdoor space and provide versatile connectivity for all manner of digital, analogue and wireless sources.

This includes RCA, HDMI and S/PDIF inputs, Bluetooth connectivity and streaming via AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, UPnP and Chromecast to name a few.

(Image credit: Naim)

There are also two independent RCA outputs for hooking up subwoofers or sub-zones.

Its integrated DSP provides full-system calibration too, so it can connect seamlessly with the other components in the series, along with Speaker Profiles for each loudspeaker in the CI Focal catalogue.

This means that when pairing the two brands together, installers can customise the DSP entirely to the system's requirements, for the very best results.

Next up, the CI-NAP 108 is a rack-mountable 8-channel power amplifier. When paired with the CI-Uniti 102, multiroom capability for up to 32 rooms is unlocked, as well as the ability to amplify up to eight separate audio streams with local inputs for each amplified channel.

Naim also pitches the CI-NAP 108 as a good option for pairing with audio-video processors to deliver a combination of sound quality and power.

This is joined by the CI-NAP 101, a rack-mountable mono power amplifier capable of operating in low- or high-impedance modes. It is specifically intended for use with subwoofers or speakers on a 70/100V line, while maintaining a top-notch sound performance.

With the ability to operate an output load of 2 ohms, it’s a great solution for amplifying large power-hungry systems, including Focal’s flagship 1000 Series system.

The three components will be available in Spring 2024, with the CI-Uniti 102 costing £1299 / $1499 / €1499, the CI-NAP 101 priced at £1299 / $1499 / €1499 and the CI-NAP 108 setting you back £2599 / $2999 / €2999.

MORE:

These are the best speakers we've reviewed

Check out our picks of the best stereo amps

We rate the best hi-fi systems