Ever since B&W introduced the legendary Zeppelin, the fashion for unusual-looking iPod docks has continued apace.

Latest to join the fray is the £499 NAD Viso 1, which connects to your iPhone/iPod wirelessly via Bluetooth aptX or directly through the rotating docking cradle.

Any non-Apple device can also stream wirelessly to the dock if it has Bluetooth.

The Viso 1 uses its own Direct Digital technology to bypass the analogue audio circuits within the iPod/iPhone, giving improved sonic performance, says NAD.

"Viso 1 will not only play louder than other iPod docks, it plays with notable smoothness, combined with deep and accurate bass," the company claims.

An optical digital input accepts 24-bit/96kHz signals from other external devices such as a TV, disc player or media streamer, while a component video output can send video from your iPod/iPhone to your TV.

There's a USB port for software upgrades, an IR remote control, and the docking cradle can rotate through 90 degrees.

The NAD Viso 1 will be available in the UK from November, and will be distributed by Armour Home.

