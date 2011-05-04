UPDATE: Loewe has confirmed to us the prices of the other TVs and the 3D glasses.

The Individual 40 Compose 3D starts from £3500 (depending on the finish), while the Individual 55 Compose 3D is from £4800. The rechargeable 3D glasses will set you back £130 per pair.

Loewe is to launch its first 3D TVs. The Individual Compose range will feature 40, 46 and 55in sets and use active-shutter 3D technology.

The first set out of the traps will be the 46in Loewe Individual Compose, yours for £4100.

The TVs are Full HD, LED-backlit LCD screens, with 400Hz panels, 500GB DR+ hard disks and access to Loewe's MediaPortal for streaming content over your home network.

Loewe MediaNet meanwhile brings internet content, with the company claiming "no other manufacturer has currently integrated more European content".

Though in reality much of this "European content" is only useful in the relevant countries.

As well as allowing you to record, pause and rewind live TV, the 500GB DR+ hard disks can also stream content, including 3D video, to other compatible Loewe screens.

Loewe's active-shutter 3D glasses synchronise via an infrared transmitter within the TV.

The Individual 46 Compose 3D will be available any day in high gloss white, aluminium black or aluminium silver, and will then be followed by the 40 and 55 models.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter.

Join us on Facebook.