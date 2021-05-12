LG releases England-branded true wireless headphones ahead of the Euros

Think you're ready for the the Euros on June 11th? Best make sure you've got the right audio kit then, because LG has just unveiled the FA4, the official England football earbuds.

Not to be confused with the Tone+, LG's first shot (sorry) at the true wireless in-ear market a year ago, which included UV lights for disinfection while charging, the new limited edition model also boasts sound performance tuned by Meridian in a more AirPods-esque, toothbrush-head design.

The FA4 isn't shy of wearing the colours, either. 'ENGLAND' is proudly written down the length of the stems, in red on the left earpiece and in blue on the right. Under the hood, a custom-built driver unit promises to optimise how you experience Meridian sound.

(Image credit: LG )

And the buds boast good call clarity too (for calling friends to discuss the ref's incompetence, perhaps) thanks to built-in dual microphones. The upper microphone takes care of what LG is calling "Echo Cancellation and Noise Reduction", to detect and minimise unwanted noise, while the lower microphone aims to amplify your vocals even in crowded places such as beer gardens.

A simple tap on your FA4 earbuds promises to make you fully aware of your surroundings, too. This mode is useful when you need to have a quick conversation – that definitely was/wasn't a pen or red card, for example.

The included ear gels are made with a non-toxic and hypoallergenic silicone in three size options, and LG's FA4 earbuds are IPX4-rated, too, meaning they should see you through even the most sweat-inducing penalty shoot-out.

(Image credit: LG)

Battery life is 18 hours total: six from the buds plus a further two charges held in the compact case – which really is FA-branded with England's three lions badge (above). And a quick five-minute jolt of juice will give you an hour of playback – more than enough time to charge up during half-time ready for the last 45 minutes of the game plus stoppage.

The LG FA4 is available now, priced £99.98.

No, you don't need them to buy them to demonstrate your love of England and the Euros. But if you still see that tackle by Moore and when Lineker scored, Bobby belting the ball, and Nobby dancing...

