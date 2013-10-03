John Lewis has announced it's launching a free two-year guarantee for all electrical goods, in an effort to make "guarantees easier to understand for consumers".

The two-year guarantee will cover all electricals, including audio equipment and games consoles, and will run alongside the existing five-year guarantee already offered by John Lewis on all televisions.

The minimum two-year guarantee is already in place on many goods both in stores and online, with all electricals set to be covered by October 10th 2013.

The guarantee is designed to cover "manufacturing defect causing breakdown" – in other words if the product is used as it should be but stops working. It doesn't cover damage caused by "accidents or misuse".

John Lewis says it will aim to get any broken product back working again, but will if necessary replace faulty products or discuss alternative products where necessary. For electricals, any replacement product would come with a fresh two-year guarantee.

The fine print also states "electrical accessory products will continue to be covered by manufacturer warranties only".

John Lewis' famous "Never Knowingly Undersold" price promise continues, with the store promising customers that they "won't find better value for money anywhere else on the high street".

By comparison, Sevenoaks offers a minimum of twelve months on new equipment, while Richer Sounds offers its '5 Year Supercare' warranty, which costs £9.99 on all items under £100, or 10% of purchase price for goods over £100.

Would a free two-year guarantee make you more likely to shop in a certain store? Is two years long enough? Have you had a better experience from a local dealer? Let us know in the comments below.

by Joe Cox

