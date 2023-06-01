JBL Charge 5 deal slashes price by 22% – but there's a catch

The Award-winning JBL Charge 5 has been a firm fixture in our best Bluetooth speakers list for some time now, and now you can find it much cheaper than its RRP courtesy of Amazon.

The speaker has been slashed by £20, bringing it down from £160 to £140 (though Amazon claims it was previously £170). Great. But hold on there, there is rather a large caveat.

The deal only applies to certain colours, for starters. Then there's the delivery time, which again varies depending on colour. The black and red versions are listed as shipping in one to two months, for example, while the blue is slightly better at two to four weeks. But the white can be delivered tomorrow, and is still £20 cheaper than its launch price. But would you want a white speaker? Decisions, decisions...

Best JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker deal

JBL Charge 5 £160 £140 at Amazon (save £20)

Different coloured models are priced differently, and delivery times vary wildly, so make sure you read the small print. Can't wait two months for the black model? It's £10 more expensive at John Lewis, with free standard delivery within five days

JBL has a long and illustrious history of producing quality Bluetooth speakers. There's a reason its Charge model is now in its fifth generation – it's proved a very popular speaker!

It's hardly surprising. While at about the same size and weight as a bottle of wine, it's far from the smallest portable speaker around, but does offer plenty for the discerning listener on the go.

It's water- and dust-proof, has a rugged, rubberised body, and comes in eight different colours. And as the name suggests, it's built for charging – plug it into your phone or tablet, and it'll juice it up, thanks to its gargantuan 7500mAh battery. That also gives it a very health 20 hours of playback on a single charge, which is more than enough for a day – or even weekend – away.

PartyBoost lets you sync it with up to 100 other JBL speakers (though only certain models) to create the ultimate outdoors party. You connect using the JBL Portable app on your mobile device.

Whether you want to put it through its paces in the harshest of environments, or just want an outdoor speaker that can charge up your mobile, the Charge 5 is a great choice for listening on the go.

