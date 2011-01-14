And Sony's senior manager in charge of 3D projects, Akira Shimazu, said at the Tokyo Control launch that while 3D TV in Japan has to date concerned itself with sports events and music contents, he expects a wider range of content to be made this year.



He added: 'The 3D era began last year, and this year is its development phase.'



