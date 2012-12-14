Check out our January 2013 issue, on sale today just in time for Christmas. So if you're still looking for something to put on your wishlist for Santa, we can help.

Fancy a new telly for the festive season? Well, believe it or not, you can now pick up a 50in TV for £500. Yes, really. That's a tenner an inch! We test top contenders from LG (£499), Panasonic (£453) and Samsung (£550). Talk about a bargain.

Of course, a big-screen TV is no good without the sound to match. We can help you there too with our roundup of affordable soundbars from £200-£350. There a compact, living-room-friendly way to give your home cinema viewing a sonnic boost.

First Tests

And if you'd rather go the separates route, then there's oodles of tempting new kit in our First Tests section. Yamaha's mighty RX-A3020 AV receiver is a surround sound triumph, and Jamo's A 200 HCS 5 style speaker package has plenty of heft.

We've also been testing a compact Blu-ray home cinema system from Harman Kardon, the BDS 477, a spellbinding budget Blu-ray player from Pioneer and a Humax HDR-1000S Freesat set-top box with 500GB hard drive.

Hi-fi separates

So where's all the hi-fi we hear you cry? Worry not: for our cover feature, we've built four spectacular hi-fi separates systems from £800 to £5700. With state-of-the-art kit from the likes of Rotel, Marantz, Rega, Tannoy, Heed, Audiolab, Naim, Roksan and PMC, there's a fantastic set-up whatever your budget.

Elsewhere in the issue you'll find our review of Wharfedale's sparkling new Diamond 121 stereo speakers, just £230 a pair, a more affordable AirPlay speaker from Loewe, a nifty portable DAC/headphone amp from Furutech, and an eminently affordable 32in LCD/LED TV from Samsung.

Temptations

For those with a bigger budget to burn, turn to our Temptations pages and drool over a mightily impressive (and expensive) pre/power amp combo from Chord, the wonderful sounding Dali Epicon 2 speakers, and the feature-stacked Musical Fidelity M6 DAC.

Supertest

What's more, chances are you might fancy a new smartphone for Christmas. This month's Supertest pits the iPhone 5 and Google Nexus 4 against eight other rivals.

Whatever portable music/video device you use, it's always worth upgrading the in-the-box headphones for a better pair. Our round-up of in-ears from £25-£50 gives you plenty to choose from.

Finally, just to get you in the Christmas mood, we've included our high-def TV highlights for the 12 days of Christmas. And we've got 15 of our Award-winning Humax YouView HD PVRs up for grabs in this month's competition, so enter now by clicking here.

And don't forget you can download our digital edition to your laptop, PC or tablet on Zinio or iTunes. Happy reading.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook