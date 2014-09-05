The creators of the patented WiSound tech - engineers from Crystal Acoustics and academics from University of Patras in Greece - previously stated there would be "at least one major launch" at IFA 2014. It's now apparent this unveiling has come in the form of the Reference series of wireless speakers

MORE: WiSound tech pledges to improve wireless speaker sound

The Reference series comprises standalone music speakers, two soundbases and a soundbar. All of which use WiSound technology.

By incorporating WiSound, the speakers aim to provide a 360-degree soundfield and eliminate the "sweet spot" found on other speakers.

The first speakers to become available are the Cuby 7 and Cuby 5. Both benefit from apt-X Bluetooth compatbility, a high-quality Class-D amplifier and a range of colour finishes.

The Cuby 7 features seven drivers of various designs. These fire sound forwards, upwards and sideways to create a "balanced set of reflections". The Cuby 5 meanwhile has five drivers.

The Reference series can be used in a multi-room set-up by simultaneously using Bluetooth and wi-fi, without the need for a 'bridge'.

Both the Cuby 7 and Cuby 5 are due for release in October for £299 and £219 respectively.

Meanwhile, WiSound technology has yet to receive a full market release, but a full range of products is expected before the end of the year. It works by combining forward-, up- and side-firing drivers of various sizes and frequency ranges to combine direct and reflected sound.

MORE: IFA 2014 live