I can't believe Bose's flagship, 5-star noise-cancelling earbuds have dropped in price AGAIN to a new all-time low!

If you want the best noise-cancelling earbuds currently on the market, then the excellent Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds should be top of your list. They’re our go-to recommendation for anyone wanting to cut out the drone of daily life and replace it with stunning sound quality.

When it comes to combining sound quality, ANC skills and value for money, especially with this latest price drop, they're extremely hard to beat.

During Black Friday we saw them dip under the £200 mark for the very first time, but keen shoppers will be excited to know that John Lewis has just gone one better. If you're a new or existing My John Lewis member (it's free to sign up for the programme) if you add the code MYJLAUDIO15 at checkout you can grab an extra 15% off which takes the price from £199 to just £169.15. These earbuds started life at £300 so that £130.85 saving is sensational news. And this savings applies to all finishes too!

Lowest price ever! UK: Bose QC Ultra Earbuds was £300 now £169.15 at John Lewis (save £130.85)

This fantastic saving on the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds seems them drop to a new all-time low price. Arguably the best noise-cancelling earbuds out there, they also serve up a punchy, musical sound, excellent levels of comfort, 6hr battery life, aptX support and Bluetooth Multipoint. Five stars

(Add code MYJLAUDIO15 at checkout)

Previous low price £189

It’s hard to explain just how good a deal this is for a pair of earbuds that isn't short of rivals at the money. Sony, Sennheiser and JBL all have earbuds at this level, but the Bose get the nod from me at this massively discounted price. Why?

Well, they're ridiculously comfortable for a start and don't burrow too far into your ears. They’re also nice to use thanks to the touch-sensitive stems which allow you to control everything from sound modes, to volume, to music playback from your smartphone. Don’t underestimate how this can help make or break the user experience.

Next up is the noise-cancelling which is best-in-class too. No other pair I’ve tested recently does such a convincingly good job of sucking out background noise, whether we’re talking about the rumbles of the train during my morning commute or the loud chatter of a busy pub, the QC Ultra Earbuds make short work of isolating you from the noise around you. The ANC is customisable too, which means you can vary its intensity depending on whether you want some outside noise to seep through or you want a blanket thrown over your entire surroundings.

Finally, I think you’ll want to opt for the Bose because of their wonderfully musical sound. I’ve experienced first-hand their impressive sense of musicality which we talked about in our review. They are an entertaining listen, with an open and purposeful presentation and solid, rich, weighty bass which everyone can get behind.

You could argue that this is one of the best wireless earbuds deals of the year and I would highly recommend anyone looking for premium sound from their next purchase to take a closer look while the price remains at £169.15 over at John Lewis. Just don't forget to add the code MYJLAUDIO15 to take full advantage of the offer.

