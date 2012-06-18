Sevenoaks Sound & Vision is coming to the end of its financial year in June and below are a few of its special 'end of year offers', available while stocks last.

• Denon AVR-2312 AV receiver & Denon DBP-2012UD 3D Blu-ray player package £879 (Save £669)



• Denon DNP-720AE network audio player £229 (Save £200)



• Onkyo TX-NR5009 AV receiver £1999 (Save £700, last few available)



• Panasonic TX-P50VT50 50in Full HD, 3D Plasma £1899 (claim free five-year warranty & free Panasonic DMP-BDT320 3D Blu-ray player)



• Pioneer SC-LX85 AV receiver £1399 (Save £600)



• Samsung UE55ES7000 55in Full HD, 3D LED TV £2299 (claim free five-year warranty & free VG-KBD1000 wireless keyboard & two pairs of 3D glasses & free Galaxy Tab 2 7.0 WiFi 7in tablet PC via redemption from Samsung)



• Yamaha RX-810 AV receiver £549 (save £300)



• Yamaha RX-A3010 AV receiver £1299 (save £700, inc. free Yamaha YID-W10 wireless iPod dock worth £149)



• Yamaha YSP-2200 Digital Sound Projector £729 (save £90)



• Yamaha YSP-4100 Digital Sound Projector £829 (save £470)

