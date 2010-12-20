As you'd expect, there are deals on CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray and games. Here's our pick of the offers so far:

Blu-ray from £5.49

Harry Potter Blu-ray boxset - £17.99

Withnail and I - £5.49

Reservoir Dogs - £6.79

The Road - £6.99

Dances With Wolves - £7. 63

DVD boxsets - up to 70% off



Steve Martin 7-film boxset (including The Jerk and Dead Men Don't Wear Plaid) -£7.49

Black Books - the complete 3 series - £7.99

Alfred Hitchcock essential collection - £9.99

Frasier complete collection (44 DVDs!) - £55.99

CDs from £2.99

David Bowie - Aladdin Sane: Remastered -; Diamond Dogs: Remastered - £2.99 each

Bruce Springsteen -Darkness on the Edge of Town - £2.99

Roxy Music - Roxy Music: Remastered; For Your Pleasure: Remastered - £2.99 each

Hot Chip - Made in the Dark - £2.99

Blondie - Parallel Lines: Remastered - £2.99

We'll be updating this story as we dig up more deals.

As ever, if you find a better bargain, let us know in the comments section below.

Follow us on Twitter

Join us on Facebook