There are so many fantastic Dolby Atmos soundbars on the market right now that it can be difficult to know which one to go for.

There's the KEF XIO at £1999 and the Sonos Arc Ultra at £799 for two. But what if your budget doesn't stretch that far? Well then, we recommend the JBL Bar 300 for just £229 at Richer Sounds.

It achieved a four-star rating when we reviewed it, and at that point it cost £330. Now with a £100 saving, it's worth every single penny.

If you have a little bit more money to play with, then go for the five-star JBL Bar 300MK2, which is available at Amazon for £340.

We gave the JBL Bar 300 a solid four-star rating when we reviewed it, listing it as one of the best-value Dolby Atmos soundbars available at the time – and that was when we tested it at £330.

It delivers clear and crisp dialogue, an impressive low end, and a great feature set, even if it was slightly bright at times and not as musical as the best.

But it's absolutely full of features and comes with Dolby Atmos as well as a strong set of streaming options, which is great for such a low price.

As we said in our full review: “The Bar 300 packs Dolby Atmos, an automatic calibration system, and streaming smarts into a price that undercuts rivals that cost considerably more. The bottom line is that it will very likely be an improvement on your TV’s built-in speakers.”

If money were no issue, then we'd recommend the JBL Bar 300MK2; but at £229 at Richer Sounds, it's hard to quibble with this JBL Bar 300 deal.

