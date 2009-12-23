So here, with handy links, are some of the top deals we've found; boxsets are a highllght, with 700+ Blu-ray and DVD collections on offer - many exclusive to HMV. All the quoted prices include free Uk delivery.

Blu-ray bargains

3:10 to Yuma (including one of the best Blu-ray soundtracks to date) - £6.99

Withnail and I - £6.99. I demand high-definition!

Leon - Director's Cut, £7.49

Angel Heart - £7.99

Batman Anthology (Tim Burton's Batman; Batman Returns; Batman Forever, Batman and Robin) - £21.99

Kill Bill 1&2 plus Sin City triple-pack - £22.99

James Bond 6-movie boxset - £33.99

DVD boxset deals

Danny Boyle Collection DVD Boxset (The Beach; 28 Days Later; Sunshine) - £6.99

Blade trilogy boxset (Blade, Blade 2, Blade Trinity) - £7.99

Little Britain series 1/2/3 boxset - £7.99

Arnold Schwarzenegger Collection (Terminator, Predator, Commando, Conan The Barbarian)

- £8.49

Coen Brothers Collection (Fargo, Raising Arizona, Millers Crossing) - £8.99

Coen Brother Collection 2 (The Big Lebowski, The Hudsucker Proxy, Blood Simple, Barton Fink) - £9.99

Michael Caine Collection (Educating Rita, The Eagle has Landed, The Ipcress File, The Fourth Protocol, Without a Clue) - £8.99

Michael Caine boxset (Alfie, Zulu, Sleuth, Italian Job, Funeral in Berlin) - £9.99

The Best of Hammer (The Devil Rides Out; Dracula, Prince of Darkness; Quatermass and the Pit; The Nanny; Frankenstein) - £9.90;The complete Hammer House of Horror (TV) - £11.99; Ultimate Hammer Collection (21 DVDs) - £39.99

Ealing Collection (The Ladykillers, Man in the White Suit, Passport to Pimlico, Kind Hearts & Coronets, The Lavender Hill Mob) - £9.99; or the Definitive Ealing Studios Boxset (16 movies) for £39.99

Planet of the Apes boxset (all five original films plus extras disc) - £9.99

M Night Shyamalan boxset (Sixth Sense, Signs, Unbreakable, The Village) - £9.99

Rodgers & Hammerstein Musicals collection (The Sound of Music, South Pacific, Oklahoma, The King & I, Carousel, State Fair) - £11.99

Transporter 1/2/3 boxset - £11.99

Powell & Pressburger Collection (9-movie exclusive boxset, including A Matter of Life and Death, The Red Shoes, The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp etc) - £12.99

Cracker collection (every episode of the TV series;; 11 discs)- £14.99; same price for the complete Prime Suspect collection, too.

Alfred Hitchcock complete collection (15 movies) - £17.99 (now that's a CORKING deal)

The Wire - complete series 1-5, £59.99

There are, of course, many single-disc deals - and don't forget CDs! - on offer, too. Go on, treat yourself (we certainly have!)

