The clock is ticking. We’re well into the fourth and final day of the Amazon Prime Day sales, which means two things. There are still deals to be had, but you’ll also need to be quick because I think quite a few will disappear at midnight tonight.

And, one category where you’re still spoiled for choice is wireless headphones, and in particular, Sony wireless headphones.

I’ve checked and you can still make fantastic savings on no fewer than eight different models, all of which we’ve given five stars to during testing and some of which are at their lowest price ever.

Out of all the Sony wireless earbuds currently on sale, I think the best deal is the first major price drop on the WF-C710N.

These budget earbuds deliver everything I want and expect from a pair under £100 and now that they have dropped to £79 at Amazon I think this it's a great time to buy – they definitely won't be at this price for much longer, especially because they are the newest of all Sony's wireless earbuds.

On the over-ear front, there's great value to be had from the WH-1000XM4. These were Sony's flagship wireless headphones a couple of generations ago, but the emergence of new models has pushed them down the pecking order.

However, at just £168 at Amazon, I think these are still hugely competitive at the money and ideal if you don't want to spend extra on the WH-1000XM5 (which aren't near their lowest price ever) and the brand new WH-1000XM6, which haven't seen any discount this Prime Day.

Save £16 Sony WF-C510: was £55 now £39 at Amazon Forget all those no-name brand deals under £20, if you want really cheap earbuds, then the Sony WF-C510 are the place to start. Having used them, I think they're comfortable to wear, the sound is musical and entertaining, and battery life is going to last you more than most, since you get an impressive 11 hours per charge. For £39 you really can't go wrong. Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Save £45 Sony WF-C700N: was £100 now £55 at Amazon Want a step up from the WF-C510? Take a look at the Sony WF-C700N, which are currently sitting at their lowest price yet. I tested this pair when they first came out and was impressed with their impressive musicality and excellent levels of detail. They're also comfortable, and their small design is perfect for people with smaller ears. They offer 7.5 hours of battery life, multipoint Bluetooth and IPX4 water resistance, plus noise-cancelling. Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

My top pick! Save £20 Sony WF-C710N: was £99 now £79 at Amazon I'm excited to see these earbuds get a Prime Day deal and their first-ever price drop. The Sony WF-C710N are successors to the WF-C700N above and an improvement in most ways. You get better noise cancelling, call quality, one hour more of battery life per charge and even better sound. Just note they are a bulkier design than their predecessors, so people with smaller ears might prefer the older pair. Five stars

Save £89 Sony WF-1000XM5: was £259 now £170 at Amazon I think the Sony WF-1000XM5 are still Sony's most impressive wireless earbuds to date, and the fact that they've been out a couple of years now means there are great deals to be had. They sound detailed, refined and and pack in numerous features. Call quality and noise cancelling are excellent. Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Brilliant cheap buy! Save £16 Sony WH-CH520: was £49 now £33 at Amazon Personally, I wouldn't spend less than this on Prime Day on wireless headphones. The Sony WH-CH520 are a brilliant budget buy, and we haven't heard a rival pair that's as competitive at this level. They produce a balanced, engaging sound and boast a whopping 50 hours of battery life. A no-brainer for the money. Five stars

Save £32 Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £67 at Amazon If you want something on the next level from the WH-CH520 above, Sony has the perfect step-up model in the shape of the WH-CH720N. The jump in price gets you better sound quality and adds noise cancelling to the equation, which is good at this level. Five stars

What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Save £182 Sony WH-1000XM4: was £350 now £168 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM4 have been succeeded twice since we first reviewed them, but Sony seems to be keeping them around at a heavily discounted price. They are still very competitive at this new low price and deliver good sound quality, ANC, call quality, comfort and portability for a very respectable price. Five stars