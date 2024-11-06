Go big with this brilliant early Black Friday deal on the 77-inch LG C4 OLED TV

Yesterday, I brought you news of an early Black Friday deal on the 65-inch LG C4, which is currently down to an exceptionally low £1499 at LG.com. Today, though, it's the turn of the 77-inch version of the C4 (aka my dream TV), which is now down to a record-low price of £2382 at Amazon.

Now, I know what you're thinking: that's a big jump in price from the 65-inch to the 77-inch model, isn't it? It is, yes, and my first thought was that the 77-inch C4 will surely drop more before or during Black Friday proper. However, I did some digging and it turns out that the 77-inch version of the preceding C3 was still around £2700 during Black Friday last year – so the C4 is already cheaper.

That doesn't mean that the 77-inch C4 definitely won't get even cheaper than £2382 when Black Friday hits at the end of the month, but I certainly wouldn't bank on it. What's more, this price is much lower than rival retailers are offering and there are apparently just 11 of the TVs in stock, so I personally wouldn't wait.

While we haven't specifically tested the 77-inch version of the LG C4, extensive TV-reviewing experience tells us that it should perform pretty much identically to the 65-inch model – only it's bigger and therefore even more cinematic.

The 65-inch C4 is a surprisingly big upgrade on the C3, with greater brightness, contrast and sharpness resulting in an image with awesome pop and dynamism. Colours are vibrant but controlled, and there's authentic cinematic warmth to the delivery. It's a really easy TV to get working its best, too – simply whack it into the Filmmaker Mode and you'll be getting a really accurate picture that will be perfect for most people.

Sound quality has been significantly improved, too, which is not something that can always be said when describing the newest TVs. It will still be trounced by a dedicated sound system, though, and we strongly recommend that you add a decent soundbar at the very least.

The C4 features four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is great news for anyone planning to connect game consoles or soundbars via eARC. There's also support for ALLM, VRR, 4K/120Hz and even 144Hz gaming.

As with all LG TVs, HDR10+ is not supported by the C4. Thankfully, Dolby Vision, HLG and standard HDR10 format are on board, so we don't think this is a big problem.

