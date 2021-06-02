Get £50 to spend at the PlayStation Store when you buy a Sony Bravia XR TV

Sony is giving away a £50/€50 PlayStation Store voucher with select Bravia XR TVs.

The promotion is already up and running in seven European countries: UK, France, Germany, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland. All you need to do is pick out a Bravia XR TV (LED or OLED) at a participating retailer between June 1st and July 31st 2021.

According to the official announcement on Sony's website, you can redeem the £50/€50 gift card for, "anything on PlayStation Store: games, add-ons, subscriptions and more".

Not familiar with Bravia XR? The range boasts some of the best TVs in the Sony 2021 TV line-up and featues the Japanese giant's "cognitive intelligence" tech, which aims to optimise every pixel, frame and scene to produce the most lifelike picture possible.

As you'd expect the Bravia XR range is a decent match for a next-gen console such as the PS5. The presence of HDMI 2.1 with support for 4K@120Hz and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) should help you max out the PS5's capabilities.

The XR line-up covers Sony's top-tier models. The 55-inch A80J starts at £1999/€2299 (around $2800, AU$3600) while the A90J Master Series, the firm's top 4K OLED for 2021 costs from £2699 ($2800, around AU$3700). Not cheap, but recently we called the 55-inch XR-55A90J "simply one of the best TVs we’ve tested".

The Bravia XR models also come with free access to Bravia CORE, Sony's high-bitrate video streaming service, which promises lossless Blu-ray-quality "streaming up to 80Mbps."

MORE:

Your guide to the Sony 2021 TV line-up

Samsung 2021 TV lineup: everything you need to know

Our pick of the best Sony TVs