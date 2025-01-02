Get a whopping £100 off this outrageously entertaining five-star Bose Bluetooth speaker

It's a new year! With this fresh batch of 12 months comes new opportunities, new horizons and, of course, new deals, and we've found a belting Bluetooth Bose bargain getting things off to a bona fide bang.

The five-star Bose SoundLink Max was one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers of 2024, a supremely entertaining portable unit with the sonic chops to give the JBL Xtreme 4 a run for its money. We saw the Max fall to £349 in 2024 during Black Friday, but this fresh New Year drop sees the five-star speaker plummet by £100 to just £300 at John Lewis. What a way to start 2025!

Best Bose Bluetooth speaker deal

Five stars Bose SoundLink Max was £399 now £300 at John Lewis (save £99)

This is the way to get 2025 started with a bang. Bose's SoundLink Max is a hugely enjoyable listen, a burly portable speaker that fires out an engaging, dynamic and assertive sound that will fill rooms of almost any size with lovely sonic goodness. £100 off the original price for a speaker that only came out last summer is not something to be ignored. Deal also at Amazon

We wouldn't blame you if the Bose SoundLink Max caught your eye last year, as it certainly caught ours. The SoundLink comes from decent Bose stock, and when you add in its striking 'Max' monicker, impressive spec sheet and robust design, we can see why your eyes might be lighting up. We loved the SoundLink Max when we tested it last summer, praising its entertaining, full-bodied sound that melds a meaty, weighty sonic underpinning with a zippy, enthusiastic zest. For delivering fun and force from a decently sized unit, the Bose easily earns its five-star plaudits.

It's a well-rounded performer in other regards, too. The burly speaker's battery life clocks in at a claimed 20 hours, though you might find that this varies slightly depending on how you use it, while an IP67 rating means the SoundLink Max is water and dust-proof. This is a speaker that doesn't cut too many corners, with aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec support and Google Fast Pair (for Android users) only sweetening the deal.

What's most impressive about this discount is how low the Bose has fallen considering how new it is. We only reviewed the hugely likeable unit in the summer, so to see it plummet by a shade off £100 is a serious deal. Check it out at John Lewis now.

