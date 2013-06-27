Freesat has added 4 on Demand (4oD) to its catch-up TV offering, bringing viewers 30 days of catch-up TV and a wealth of shows from Channel 4’s archive.

4oD joins BBC iPlayer, ITV Player and You Tube on the Freesat Free Time service – Freesat's mix of on-demand apps and live TV, seen by many as a response to YouView.

Freesat Free Time is also the first UK TV platform to host the HTML 5 version of 4OD.

As well as 4OD, Freesat Freetime has a new Showcase section, allowing viewers to watch programmes recommended by the Freesat team.

Freesat is also dropping hints of a new music and film service as well as a Free Time app, promising remote record for smartphones and tables.

The YouView Android app launched yesterday, joining the iOS app in bringing remote record to the YouView experience.

by Theo Penrice

