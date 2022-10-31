Focal Littora are the outdoor speakers your garden (and swimming pool) need

It's not peak season for outdoor speakers, but if it's never too early to get sorted for spring. If you want a waterproof speaker that's a cut above, Focal has just the thing – the French brand has launched a range of speakers called Littora that promises to make rival models look positively cheap by comparison.

The range comprises three models, all built to blend into the outdoor environment (they're the kind of thing you can imagine seeing on the decking area at a fancy hotel). The OD Stone 8 is a pebble-shaped loudspeaker that comes in three finishes – Limestone, Sand and Basalt – each of which is textured to look like a rock. The OD Sat 5 loudspeaker comes with its own brackets for in-wall or in-floor installation, while the OD Sub 12 is a subwoofer that's described as "semi-buried". The OD Sat 5 and OD Sub 12 come in either Dark or Light finishes to blend into their surroundings.

Use them on their own or connected together to provide a soundtrack to your outdoor activities.

They feature IRIS IP cone speaker drivers, which were developed by Focal to withstand any weather conditions without compromising sound quality. All models have been treated with an anti-UV coating so they don't fade in the sun, while the OD Sat 5 is rated IP55 (splashproof and dust-protected) and the other two IP45 (splashproof and resistant to large particle ingress).

(Image credit: Focal)

The OD Stone 8 and OD Sat 5 also feature an Aluminium “M”-shaped coaxial tweeter which promises a clear and defined treble even in wide open spaces. And they come with a power transformer that enables them to be linked together within a 100V system, covering a wide area.

The Focal Littora range will be available globally from January 2023. Prices start at £499 / AU$950 (about $600).

