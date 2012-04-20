Yamaha has launched three new AV receivers for 2012, with key features including AirPlay, 4k2K support, WiFi and of course quality sound.

The V73 range starts features the entry-level RX-V373, £250, the network-enabled RX-V473, £340, and the 7.1-channel RX-V573, £440.

As well being the first Yamaha AVR products with AirPlay, there's also DLNA, Yamaha's own MusicPlay streaming app, which allows you to stream from any smartphone, and a new AV Controller app for smartphones and tablets (Android and Apple).

Elsewhere a new ECO mode promises 20% reduced power with minimal loss of audio quality, while Yamaha's YPAO sound optimization feature has also been improved and there's support for 4k2k content.

The entry-level Yamaha RX-V373 (above) is a 5.1-channel AV receiver, claiming 100w of power per channel. There's support for all HD audio format decoding, 4k video pass-through and 4 HDMI in and 1 out.

There's a front panel digital USB connection for iPod and iPhone, FM/AM radio, low standby power consumption of 0.3w and the new ECO mode. The Yamaha RX-V373 is due out later this month and costs £250.

The step-up model, the Yamaha RX-V473 (above), is the first 2012 Yamaha AV receiver with network capabilities, as well as all the features in the entry-level model.

Network support brings AirPlay, DLNA, vTuner internet radio and compatability with the new AV Controller app.

Power is increased to a claimed 115w per channel - it's still a 5.1-channel amp - and the front panel digital USB connection officially supports iPad on this model as well as iPod and iPhone.

The Yamaha RX-V473, which has sockets for banana plugs on all the speaker terminals (see above), unlike the entry model, is due out in May at a price of £340.

The top model in the 2012 range for now is the RX-V573, which takes the leap to 7.1 channels of sound, each offerering the same 115w of power.

The extra channels can also be used to drive a 'Zone B' 2-channel set-up in a second room, working distinctly from the 5.1-channel set-up. Assignable amplifiers also allow for bi-amping.

4k pass-through support is still here, as are 4 HDMI inputs and 1 output, the YPAO sound optimization and ECO mode, plus all the network features including AirPlay.

The Yamaha RX-V573 is due out in May/June for £440.

We will be bringing you more exclusive news on the Yamaha 2012 product line-up as we get it, plus the first reviews.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook