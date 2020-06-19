EE SIM only deal: 100GB for £20 per month + free BT Sports

SIM-only deals are a fantastic way to slash your monthly phone bill – especially if you like to stream movies on-the-go. To help you save big, EE is offering 100GB of data for £20 month with a handful of streaming freebies worth £165 thrown in.

Sign up to the 24-month SIM-only deal and you'll get:

EE SIM-only deal: 100GB for £20/month + free streaming

Get not only loads of network data but also half a year's free entertainment and three months' free BT Sport to make the most of the Premier League Restart.View Deal

The above streaming subscriptions can be cancelled any time, so you aren't locked into a contract and you cancel when the free periods end.

The special offer runs until 30th June.

Fancy a new phone to go with your new SIM? Here's our take on the best smartphones for movies and music.

